Foo Fighters add 2024 US headlining dates

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have added a trio of U.S. headlining dates to their 2024 schedule.

The newly announced shows take place May 1 in Dallas, May 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and May in Charlotte. Nova Twins will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit FooFighters.com for all ticket info.

The Foos will be supporting their latest album, But Here We Are, which dropped in June. Their other 2024 U.S. touring plans include headlining the Shaky Knees and Welcome to Rockville festivals, and launching a U.S. stadium trek in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!