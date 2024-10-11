Foghat pays tribute to original lead singer Lonesome Dave Peverett with new song

Foghat has just released a new single dedicated to their original lead singer and guitarist, Lonesome Dave Peverett, who passed away in 2000.

The tune, “On Tonsils & Sneakers,” is inspired by Peverett’s stage introduction, “… on Tonsils and Sneakers, I’m Lonesome Dave,” and celebrates the silver and gold sneakers the rocker would wear during shows.

“When Lonesome Dave sang and played with this band, he gave nothing less than 100%,” drummer and founding member Roger Earl shares. “I loved playing with Dave. All I had to do was have fun playing drums."

"Every once in a while you meet someone who changes the whole trajectory of your life,” guitarist Bryan Bassett adds. “Lonesome Dave Peverett was that person for me. From the day we met in the late ‘80s our friendship blossomed, I became his touring partner, I met my future wife and became a part of the Foghat family.”

"On Tonsils & Sneakers" is out now via digital outlets and will be released on 7-inch red translucent vinyl on Nov. 29 for Record Store Black Friday. The B-side will feature "Black Days & Blue Nights," a song from Foghat's 2023 album, Sonic Mojo, which was a tribute to the band's original slide guitarist, Rod Price, who passed away in 2005.

