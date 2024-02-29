Foghat announces new live album, 'Slow Ride – Live in Concert'

After a more than 50-year career, Foghat is still rocking out onstage, and now they are giving fans at home a taste of their live show.

The band will release Slow Ride – Live in Concert, a new CD/DVD, on April 5, featuring a 1999 Texas concert recorded prior to Foghat co-founder Dave Peverett's death in February 2000.

The concert features the band performing some of their classic tracks. They’re previewing the record with the release of a live performance of their iconic tune “Slow Ride.”

You can listen to the live "Slow Ride" now via digital outlets and watch the performance on YouTube.

Slow Ride – Live in Concert is available for preorder now.

Foghat released their latest studio album, Sonic Mojo, in 2023. They are currently on the road with their Sonic Mojo tour and are set to play Lynn, Massachusetts, on March 1. A complete list of dates can be found at foghat.com.

Here is the track list for Slow Ride – Live in Concert:

"Drivin' Wheel"

"Somebody's Been Sleepin' In My Bed"

"Stone Blue"

"It Hurts Me Too"

"Rock Your House"

"Sweet Home Chicago"

"Angel Of Mercy"

"Fool For The City"

"I Just Want To Make Love To You"

"Slow Ride"

