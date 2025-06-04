Fly like an eagle: Steve Miller celebrates viral eaglet's first flight

Steve Miller is celebrating the first flight of a viral eaglet, who left the nest on Monday.

Friends of Big Bear Valley announced the news of the eaglet's flight on Facebook, sharing a clip from the live camera feed at the nest perched on a tree in Southern California's San Bernardino County. The nonprofit has been monitoring two eaglets, named Sunny and Gizmo, since they hatched in early March.

They've also been monitoring Sunny and Gizmo's parents, Jackie and Shadow.

Friends of Big Bear Valley announced in the post that eaglet Sunny flew from the nest on Monday at 10:46 a.m.: "She put up her wings to catch the wind and then jumped up and let those beautiful wings carry her."

Now the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has responded to the viral moment by sharing the video soundtracked to the Steve Miller Band classic "Fly Like An Eagle."

"Sunny takes flight! Thanks to Friends of Big Bear Valley for sharing this beautiful moment," Miller commented. "Wishing Jackie, Shadow and the little eaglets Sunny and Gizmo a wonderful life – may they thrive and soar."

FOBBV has been monitoring Jackie and Shadow since two eggs were spotted in the nest in 2023. Those two eggs never hatched, but when the eagles had eggs again this spring, interest in the family grew again.

Jackie and Shadow also had a third chick in addition to Sunny and Gizmo, but it died in mid-March following a winter storm, according to FOBBV.

