Fleetwood Mac members featured on song Miley Cyrus wrote for Billy Ray Cyrus

Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham attend the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund)
By Andrea Dresdale & Jill Lances
Two members of Fleetwood Mac appear on a new song Miley Cyrus wrote as a birthday gift for her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who turned 64 on Monday.

Billy Ray wrote on Instagram, "For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile."

According to People, those Fleetwood Mac members are guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and drummer Mick Fleetwood, who are both credited on the track.

You can hear a snippet of the song on Billy Ray's post. Miley sings, "Secrets, I want to keep your secrets/ Like sunlight in the shadows/ Like footsteps in the grass/ I won’t ever break my promise/ Like a songbird in the silence/ Like stones against the glass.”
The paring of Fleetwood and Buckingham may be the closest thing fans get to a Fleetwood Mac reunion. Buckingham was fired from the group in 2018 over a disagreement about touring. Plus, Mick has said in interviews that he doesn't see a future for the band following Christine McVie’s 2022 passing.

