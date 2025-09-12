Flea's Silverlake Conservatory of Music releases Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute EP

Cover of 'Our Loving Tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers '/Silverlake Conservatory of Music Records
By Jill Lances
The Silverlake Conservatory of Music, the music education organization cofounded by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, has released a new EP, this time paying tribute to Flea’s own band.

Our Loving Tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers, produced by Flea and Merck Mercuriadis, features four songs: "Subway to Venus," from 1989's Mother's Milk; "Sick Love," from 2016's The Getaway; "Hump de Bump," from 2006's Stadium Arcadium; and "Soul to Squeeze," from their 2003 Greatest Hits album. 

All songs on the EP are performed by the SCM All-Stars, described as the “Conservatory’s ensemble of outstanding student musicians.”
“The kids! I'm so grateful that our music can be a vehicle for their spirits to fly. This is what music is for. I am so proud of them,” Flea says. Frontman Anthony Kiedis adds, “I can’t think of anyone I’d rather be tributized by. Student musicians are the best. Let’s all take a listen to how they interpret these tunes.”

Our Loving Tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers is available now to stream or download, with proceeds benefiting the Silverlake Conservatory.

The Chili Peppers EP is the third and final EP to be released by the organization this year. Previous EPs paid tribute to the Pretenders and Neil Young.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!