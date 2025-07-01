Five more ZZ Top albums to be released in new high fidelity vinyl

ZZ Top's first four albums were released as a high fidelity vinyl box set in 2024, and now their next five albums are getting the same treatment.

Rhino is set to release From the Top (1979–1990) on Friday, featuring 1979's Degüello, 1981's Loco, 1983's Diamond-certified Eliminator, 1985's Afterburner and 1990's Recycler. All copies are cut from the original stereo master tapes and pressed on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl.

Only 3,000 individually numbered copies of From the Top: 1979-1990 will be available and can be preordered now exclusively at rhino.com.

Last year's box set, From the Top: 1971-1976, included vinyl reissues of 1971's ZZ Top's First Album, 1972's Rio Grande Mud, 1973's Tres Hombres, 1975's Fandango! and 1976's Tejas. It was a sellout.

ZZ Top is set to hit the road this summer for more dates of their Elevation tour. After a performance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, Idaho, on Aug. 1, the tour kicks off Aug. 2 in Sioux City, Iowa. A complete list of dates can be found at ZZTop.com.

