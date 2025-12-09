First teaser for Baz Luhrmann's 'EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert' released

We're getting our first look at director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley documentary, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, with the release of the first teaser trailer for the film.
"In 1969, Elvis returned to the stage to begin a legendary residency in Las Vegas," flashes on the screen. "For 40 years there have been rumors of lost footage. During the production of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, it was found," a reference to the director's 2022 film starring Austin Butler.
EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is set to open in IMAX on Feb. 20 for an exclusive one-week engagement, before opening everywhere Feb. 27.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.