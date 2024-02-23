First Alan Parsons Project Sessions release, 'I, Robot (Sessions)', released to digital services

Legacy Recordings

By Jill Lances

The music of The Alan Parsons Project is being revisited with a new series of releases that kicked off Friday, February 23, with I, Robot (Sessions).

Out now via digital services, I, Robot (Sessions) serves as a companion to the band's 1977 sophomore studio album, I, Robot, and features demos, early mixes, instrumentals and more. One of those tracks is an early take on the song "Don't Let It Snow," which gives fans some insight into songwriter Eric Woolfson's creation of the song, which was covered by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Pat Benatar on her 1976 debut album.

I, Robot (Sessions) is the first in The Alan Parsons Project Sessions series, which will be released over the course of the next year, adding bonus material like demos, edits, alternative versions, backing tracks and more to APP albums. The bonus material has been discovered amongst more than 1,000 master tapes stored for over 40 years in Woolfson's archives.

In addition to the Sessions series, the band’s catalog will be getting a spatial audio release over the next year.

