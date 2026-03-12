Film of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s One to One concerts hitting theaters

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s iconic One To One concerts are coming to the big screen.

The concert film Power to the People, which features the subtitle John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests – Live at the One To One Concert, New York City, 1972, will screen in theaters nationwide on April 29 and May 3.

The film captures John and Yoko’s historic August 1972 concerts at Madison Square Garden, which were Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup. The concerts, which raised money for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, featured performances of songs like “Imagine,” “Mother," “Instant Karma!” and more, as well as special guests Stevie Wonder, Sha Na Na and others.

The footage of the concerts have been restored, re-edited and remixed by a team led by the couple's son, Sean Ono Lennon. Highlights from the concerts previously appeared in the documentary, One to One: John and Yoko, directed by filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.

“It was a concert that had a legendary status in my mind, because it was my dad’s last concert,” Sean said in a statement. “Maybe not everyone realizes how special it is for me to hear my dad talking or to see him. I grew up with a set number of images and audio clips that everyone’s familiar with. So to come across things that I’ve never seen or heard is really deep for me, because it’s almost like getting more time with my dad.”

Tickets for Power To The People go on sale March 20, which would have been John & Yoko's 57th wedding anniversary.

