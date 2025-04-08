Fender announces collaboration with Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell

Fender has announced a new set of guitars paying tribute to legendary Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

The company is introducing two new Campbell-inspired guitars as part of their "Stories Collection" family: the Stories Collection Mike Campbell Red Dog Telecaster and the Fender Custom Shop Limited Edition Masterbuilt Mike Campbell 1972 "Red Dog" Telecaster. Both guitars are reproductions of Campbell's heavily modified Telecaster.

“Telecasters are the heart and soul of rock and roll music and this one is a beautiful instrument,” says Campbell. “I could tell The Red Dog was special as soon as I picked it up. It felt like it was in the right place at just the right time."

"It's our mission to honor the legacy and sonic character that Mike Campbell has infused into every note played on his beloved 'Red Dog' Telecaster," Justin Norvell, executive vice president of Fender Products, shares. "Every scratch, modification, and battle scar tells a story, and with these meticulously crafted recreations, we're giving players everywhere the chance to channel that same timeless energy and write their own musical history."

More info can be found at Fender.com.

