A farewell to cards: Rush's Geddy Lee auctioning off collection of baseball memorabilia

In between rocking countless arenas with Rush, Geddy Lee amassed what he calls a "wonderful and supremely mammoth collection of baseball memorabilia." Now, Lee is giving you the chance to own a piece of that collection.

The New York City auction house Christie's has announced it will be offering historic items owned by Lee, including Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron jerseys and a signed baseball from The Beatles legendary 1965 Shea Stadium concert.

"I admit I'm a crazy person, who's been obsessed with the acquisition of many, MANY, fascinating things," Lee says. "Yet, you just can’t have it all!"

"What an effin' blast it's been, but I must have had too much stuff because after these selections were sent to Christies my wife stepped into my office and said, 'Hey! I thought you were selling some of your collection??'" he adds. "Uh, yeah Honey, I am…. Oopsie!"

The auction will be open online from November 21 to December 7, with a live in-person event taking place December 6. For more info, visit Christies.com.

Meanwhile, Lee is set to host a new docuseries premiering December 5 on Paramount+. Are Bass Players Human Too? features Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Primus' Les Claypool and Hole's Melissa Auf der Maur.

