Fans complain after Billy Joel special gets cut short during “Piano Man"

CBS’ celebration of Billy Joel’s 100th Madison Square Garden residency show hit a sour note with music fans this weekend, with many taking to social media to complain.

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden special aired on the network on Sunday, April 14, but many fans were less than happy because it started late, due to the Masters tournament, and then got cut off for local news programming, right in the middle of Joel's signature tune "Piano Man."

"#BillyJoel #MSG #100 concert not only starts a half hour late, but then you cut off the last 3-4 minutes for local news to start at 1130? Are you serious. Absolutely pathetic decision making, on an event that's been advertised for MONTHS, and you f*** it up," one person wrote, while another added, "Billy Joel fans might burn CBS and its affiliates to the ground after cutting Piano Man off during the last verse… to play the local news on time."

And as another pointed out, "CBS had better re-air Billy Joel's 100th-Live at Madison Square Garden after starting the show a half hour late and cutting it off while he was singing Piano Man! What were they thinking? Inexcusable!"

