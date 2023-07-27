Famous friends help Mick Jagger celebrate his 80th birthday in London

ABC/ Craig Sjodin

By Jill Lances

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday, July 26, with a star-studded bash at his London home, People reports.

Famous faces who attended the celebration included Lenny Kravitz; Jagger's ex and mother of four of his eight children, Jerry Hall; director Baz Luhrman; and Angelica Huston.

But that's not all. The partying continued at the London nightclub Embargo Republica, where, according to The Daily Mail, additional guests included Jagger's Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood, Mick's daughters JadeElizabeth and Georgia MayStella McCartney and others.

Jagger's current girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, also attended the bashes, although she was photographed wearing a boot on her foot. Before the celebration she shared a message to her man on social media, alongside a photo of them together and another of them with their 7-year-old son, Deveraux. She captioned the photos, "Happy Birthday my Love."

