Falcons conduct more interviews as head coaching search continues

Cincinnati Bengals v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions looks on during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed their 12th and 13th candidates for their head coaching vacancy, adding Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to a list of candidates that includes Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh.

The Falcons announced Sunday night they conducted a virtual interview with Johnson following the Lions’ 31-23 win over Tampa Bay in the NFC divisional round.

The 37-year-old Johnson joined Detroit’s staff in 2019 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022. He was an assistant with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-2018.

The 36-year-old Slowik conducted a virtual interview with the Falcons shortly after Houston’s 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs on Saturday.

Slowik is considered a rising star of the assistant ranks after overseeing the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who led the Texans from a three-win season in 2022 to the AFC South title and a playoff victory over Cleveland.

Prior to joining the Texans, Slowik spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers in a variety of roles.

The most prominent candidates interviewed by the Falcons are Belichick, the longtime New England Patriots coach and the winner of a record six Super Bowl championships, and Harbaugh, who is considering a return to the NFL after guiding Michigan to a national title.

Belichick has interviewed twice with the Falcons, and Harbaugh was reportedly scheduled to meet again with Atlanta team officials this week.

The Falcons also have interviewed Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

The Falcons are seeking a replacement for Arthur Smith, who was fired after his third consecutive 7-10 season.

