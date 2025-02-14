Exclusive Paul McCartney Royal Mint coins going up for auction

Back in December, the Royal Mint announced it had teamed with Paul McCartney for a set of gold and silver coins honoring his musical legacy. Now a special bespoke set of Presentation Edition coins honoring the rocker is going for auction, part of the Mint's Music Legend series.

The rare currency auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries is handling the auction, which will take place March 19. Only one gold and four silver pieces will be up for auction, each weighing 5 kilograms.

McCartney and his team helped develop the coins. The gold one, which took 250 hours to make, including three days of polishing, was signed by the rocker during his 2024 Got Back tour in Paris. The person who nabs the gold coin will also get a video from McCartney congratulating them on the winning bid.

In total, only five silver Presentation Edition coins have actually been made, the four up for auction and one that was given to McCartney.

All of the coins come with a certificate of authenticity signed by McCartney.

“This feels like a huge honor,” McCartney shared when the coins were first announced in December. “It’s not anything I would have ever expected to happen when I was a kid.”

More info on the auction can be found at stacksbowers.com. McCartney and the Royal Mint will be donating a portion of the proceeds to charity.

