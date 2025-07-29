Ex-Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron playing concert with Is This Real? side project

By Josh Johnson

Following his exit from Pearl Jam, drummer Matt Cameron is getting back onstage.

Cameron has announced a show with his side project Is This Real?, which began as a tribute to the band Wipers. The concert takes place Sept. 13 at the Seattle venue The Triple Door.

The bill also includes Hiro Yamamoto, who previously played with Cameron as the original bassist for Soundgarden.

Cameron announced earlier in July that he'd left Pearl Jam after 27 years playing with Eddie Vedder and company. He later clarified that, despite the Pearl Jam departure, he's "still an active musician."

Both Cameron and Yamamoto will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as members of Soundgarden in November.

