Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted launching Reverb shop

By Jill Lances

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is parting ways with over 60 instruments from his personal collection in his own Reverb shop.

Among the pieces available are basses that Newsted played on tours supporting ...And Justice for All and the Black Album, and that he used to record the 'Tallica song "Until It Sleeps."

"The last 30 or 40 years as I've traveled around playing music for people, I've gathered some cool s***," Newsted says. "I traveled the world to collect these pieces and many of these pieces have traveled the world with me. I'd like to get them into the hands of other players because I can only play so many at once, and wonderful guitars such as these should not live in cases forever ... they deserve to be enjoyed!"

Newsted's Reverb shop launches July 24. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

