Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is "open" to collaborations

While not quite a reunion, ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted guests on his old band's podcast.

Newsted appears on the latest episode of The Metallica Report, a weekly series hosted by Steffan Chirazi, the editor of 'Tallica's online So What! magazine, and Renée Richardson, director of philanthropy for the band's All Within My Hands charity foundation.

During the show, Newsted, who's also a painter, talks about what he's up to nowadays and the possibility of future musical projects.

"Offers come in to play music collaborations," Newsted shares. "I'm open to those things, but I'm really very, very picky about those proposals these days."

One of those collaborations that ended up not happening was a proposed Eddie Van Halen tribute tour featuring Newsted alongside Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani. Newsted talked about the project in 2022 interview after it had already fallen through.

Elsewhere in the interview on The Metallica Report, Newsted recalls some of his favorite Metallica memories, including playing Colorado's famed Red Rocks venue in 1989.

"We moved the Earth right then," Newsted says.

