Ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder offering private guitar lesson for charity sweepstakes

Wanna learn how to play the iconic guitar solo in "Hotel California" from the guy who wrote it? Now's your chance.

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder is offering fans a chance to win an an all-expenses-paid trip to Nashville. During the trip the winner will receive a one-on-one lesson from him, as well as an Epiphone Double Neck SG guitar, a signed bass drum head and tickets to the Musicians Hall of Fame. You'll also get a tour of the Gibson Guitar Vault and attend a Gibson showcase as Felder's guest.

The Rock & Roll Retreat Sweepstakes is a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which treats childhood cancer and other diseases, and covers families' treatment, travel, housing and other expenses.

“As a young child, I spent two and a half months in the polio ward where music on the radio was my lifeline,” Felder says in a statement. "Music gave me hope, freedom, and something to enjoy in such a scary place for someone just beginning their life. That’s where my love for music began—in a children’s hospital."

"I was fortunate and only have minimal lasting effects. But so many children aren’t as lucky," he adds.

If you enter before Aug. 15, you'll also get a chance to win an Epiphone Les Paul Standard 50s guitar.

You can register for the sweepstakes at donfelder.com/contests. You'll receive one entry for every $50 you donate to St. Jude.

