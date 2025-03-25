Eurythmics star Annie Lennox featured on new song by Allison Russell

Eurythmics star Annie Lennox appears on the new single "Superlover" from Americana star Allison Russell. The tune marks the first time Lennox has appeared on a song since 2018's "Requiem for a Private War," from the movie A Private War.

“Thank you Annie Lennox for singing with me, for inspiring me,” Russell shares. “You are an Artist of The Ages. I love you so. I bless the day we met. Our Circle is Unbroken.”

Lennox notes that she met Russell when they were both invited by Brandi Carlile to take part in one of Joni Mitchell's concerts.

“Allison and I were sitting next to each other and I knew right away that she was a very special person. She has such natural warmth and generosity of spirit," Lennox shares. "A beautiful person, both inside and out, as well as having an absolute heart of gold."

As for the song, Lennox says it’s “one of the most soulful, compassionate songs you could ever hear, at a point when there’s too much dissonance, polarization, aggressivity and hatred being openly bandied around the globe."

She adds, “It’s an appeal for kindness and empathy, as opposed to violence and cruelty. ... It is medicine for the times and balm for the soul.”

"Superlover" is available now via digital outlets. You can watch the track's video on YouTube.

Lennox, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 with her Eurythmics partner Dave Stewart, released her last album of new music, Nostalgia, in 2014.

