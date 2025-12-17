Eurythmics' Annie Lennox sings theme song for 'Outlander’s' final season

Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox is the latest artist to record the theme song for the opening sequence of the Starz series Outlander.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performs "The Skye Boat Song" for the show's eighth and final season. It's a 19th century Scottish song, with the show's version using the text of the Robert Louis Stevenson poem "Sing Me a Song of a Lad That Is Gone," although the lyrics have been changed to "sing me a song of a lass that is gone."

"I've loved and sung 'The Skye Boat Song' since I was a young girl growing up in Aberdeen," says Lennox, referring to her Scottish hometown. "It represents such an iconic part of Scottish culture and history and it's a real honor to have been asked to record it for Outlander's final season."

Outlander has used "The Skye Boat Song" in the show's opening since its debut in 2014, although it has featured a new performer and arrangement each season. The song was recorded by Sinéad O'Connor for season 7.

The eighth and final season of Outlander premieres March 6 on Starz.

