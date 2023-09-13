Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival coming to pay-per-view

Eric Clapton will be hosting the seventh installment of his Crossroads Guitar Festival on September 23 and 24 in Los Angeles, and fans who can't make it to California for the show will now be able to enjoy the music from the comfort of their own home.

The festival has teamed with Joe Hand Productions to bring the concerts to pay-per-view across cable and streaming outlets. Each show will be available for purchase starting at 7 p.m. ET each day, at a cost of $24.99 per day, or $39.99 for both days.

Clapton is set to headline both nights of the festival, with the lineup made up of artists like ZZ Top, Santana, Stephen Stills, Gary Clark, Jr., John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Robert Randolph, Roger McGuinn, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Vaughan, Joe Bonamassa and Jakob Dylan.

Proceeds from the shows, as well as an online auction, benefit The Crossroads Centre at Antigua, a rehab facility founded by Clapton. More information on the festival, including the complete lineup, can be found at crossroadsguitarfestival.com.

