Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival coming to pay-per-view

Courtesy Eric Clapton

By Jill Lances

Eric Clapton will be hosting the seventh installment of his Crossroads Guitar Festival on September 23 and 24 in Los Angeles, and fans who can't make it to California for the show will now be able to enjoy the music from the comfort of their own home.

The festival has teamed with Joe Hand Productions to bring the concerts to pay-per-view across cable and streaming outlets. Each show will be available for purchase starting at 7 p.m. ET each day, at a cost of $24.99 per day, or $39.99 for both days.

Clapton is set to headline both nights of the festival, with the lineup made up of artists like ZZ TopSantanaStephen StillsGary Clark, Jr., John Mayer TrioSheryl CrowRobert RandolphRoger McGuinnBuddy GuyJimmy VaughanJoe Bonamassa and Jakob Dylan.

Proceeds from the shows, as well as an online auction, benefit The Crossroads Centre at Antigua, a rehab facility founded by Clapton. More information on the festival, including the complete lineup, can be found at crossroadsguitarfestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!