Eric Clapton’s 'MTV Unplugged' now streaming, enhanced version of album coming in May

After debuting in theaters in January, Eric Clapton's classic Unplugged performance can now be streamed at home.

Eric Clapton Unplugged … Over 30 Years Later is now streaming on Paramount+, with this version containing commentary from an interview Clapton gave ahead of his original Unplugged performance.

Clapton is also set to release a digital-only Dolby Atmos mix of Unplugged. Plus he'll drop Unplugged: Enhanced Edition on May 9. The three-LP or two-CD set is an extended, remixed and remastered edition of the album, with tracks that were not included during the original MTV airing.

Unplugged: Enhanced Edition is available for preorder now.

Clapton recorded his episode of MTV Unplugged on Jan. 16, 1992, in front of a small audience at Bray Film Studios in Windsor, England. The taping featured performances of such songs as "Tears in Heaven," about the death of his 4-year-old son, Conor, and an acoustic version of "Layla."

A live album of the special was released in August 1992 and went to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also won three Grammy Awards, including record and song of the year for "Tears in Heaven," and sold 26 million copies worldwide to become the bestselling live album of all time.

