Eric Clapton announces Ohio concert benefiting his Crossroads Centre

Harry Herd/Redferns
By Jill Lances

Eric Clapton has added a new show to his upcoming U.S. tour.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to play Mershon Auditorium at Ohio State University on Sept. 5.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Crossroads Centre in Antigua. The substance abuse rehabilitation center was founded by Clapton in 1998.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Clapton is set to launch a short U.S. tour starting Sept. 8 in Nashville. In addition to the Ohio State show, the tour will hit Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston and New York before wrapping Sept. 20 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at EricClapton.com.

