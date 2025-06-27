Eric Clapton, Sting & others to appear on singer/songwriter Stephen Bishop's final album

Eric Clapton, Sting and Graham Nash are among the artists set to appear on the upcoming album from singer/songwriter Stephen Bishop.

Bishop, best known for such songs as "On and On" and "It Might Be You," just announced he'll release his 20th and final album, THIMK, on Aug. 15. Other guests on the release include Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Art Garfunkel, Christopher Cross, and America's Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell.

"After five decades of recording music and performing, I figured it was time to close this chapter of my music career," Bishop shares. "THIMK — my 20th and final album — is a celebration of friendship, legacy, and all the people who've been part of this long, wonderful ride."

He adds, "I’ve developed a bit of arthritis in my hands over the past few years, so I wanted to give this last album everything I had while I still could. I’m proud of it — and grateful for the chance to spend my life doing what I love."

Sting and Clapton are featured on the just-released track "Now That I've Hit the Big Time," a tribute to Bishop's mother. Sting contributes vocals to the tune, while Clapton adds guitar. It is available now via digital outlets.

THIMK will be released digitally, and on CD and custom colored vinyl. Physical copies will come with two bonus songs not available on streaming platforms. The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.