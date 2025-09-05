Eric Clapton releasing deluxe edition of 1989’s 'Journeyman'

Eric Clapton is revisiting his 1989 album Journeyman.

The three time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to release Journeyman: Deluxe Edition on Nov. 21, featuring a remastered version of the original album, along with four new bonus tracks, three of which are from the original Journeyman recording sessions.

One of those bonus tracks is the just released "Forever," written by Jerry Williams, which is out now via digital outlets.

Journeyman: Deluxe Edition will be released digitally and on CD and LP and is available for preorder now.

Released on Nov. 6, 1989, Journeyman was Clapton's 11th studio album, and featured guest appearances by such artists as George Harrison, Phil Collins, Chaka Khan, Daryl Hall and Robert Cray.

The album hit #1 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart and peaked at #16 on the Billboard 200. It featured singles like "Pretending" and "Bad Love," which both hit #1 on the rock charts, with "Bad Love" earning Clapton a Grammy for best male rock vocal performance. The album went on to be certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Journeyman: Deluxe Edition is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:

"Pretending"

"Anything for Your Love"

"Bad Love"

"Running on Faith"

"Hard Times"

"Hound Dog"

"No Alibis"

"Run So Far"

"Old Love"

"Breaking Point"

"Lead Me On"

"Before You Accuse Me"

"Higher Power" (Bonus Track)

"Border Song" (Bonus Track)

"Forever" (Bonus Track)

"That Kind of Woman" (Bonus Track)

