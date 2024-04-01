Eric Clapton to play three California shows in October

Eric Clapton has announced his first U.S. tour dates for 2024.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to play three shows in California this fall: October 8 in San Diego, October 10 in Palm Desert and October 12 in Los Angeles at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

All three shows will feature guitarist Jimmie Vaughan as special guest.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m.

While these are Clapton's only U.S. dates so far, he does have several shows booked for 2024. On May 9 in Newcastle, he'll kick off a U.K. tour, including a four-night stand at London's Royal Albert Hall. He'll follow that with a European tour that launches May 26 and 27 in Paris. A complete list of dates can be found at ericclapton.com.

