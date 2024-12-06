Eric Clapton drops video for Meanwhile track ‘The Call’

Eric Clapton has released a new video for the track "The Call," which had its premiere on a billboard in Times Square in New York.

Clapton does not appear in the clip, which has a camera panning across a desk with an old rotary phone, answering machine, vintage turntable and more. It also features drawings on napkins that begin to move to the music.

This is the second video released for a track from Clapton's latest album, Meanwhile. He previously released an animated clip for the album's first single, "One Woman."

Meanwhile, Clapton's first album with new material since 2016's I Still Do, is made up of six new songs and eight previously released tunes. It features guest appearances by the late Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago and Simon Climie.

The album was released digitally in October, with vinyl and CD editions being released Jan. 24. Both are available for preorder now.

Clapton recently announced he'll be heading to Tokyo for a six-night residency at the Nippon Budokan, starting April 14. He'll also return to London's Royal Albert Hall for three shows that kick off May 21. A complete list of dates can be found at ericclapton.com.

