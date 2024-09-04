Epiphone debuts new Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops” Flying V guitar

Famous lefthanders (GERMANY OUT) Hendrix, Jimi *27.11.1942-18.09.1970+Gitarrist, Rockmusiker, USA- Portrait bei einem Auftritt- undatiert (um 1968) (Photo by Müller-Schneck/ullstein bild via Getty Images) (ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

By Jill Lances
Epiphone is giving Jimi Hendrix fans a chance to get their hands on a replica of one of his classic guitars.
The company has teamed with Gibson Custom for a new Jimi Hendrix “Love Drops” Flying V guitar, a recreation of the guitar Hendrix customized and played between 1967 and 1969.
The guitar is part of the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection and features the psychedelic design originally hand painted by Hendrix, with high-quality electronics and design upgrades.
“Jimi’s artistic expression was all-encompassing. It went far beyond creating magical music and expanded into another dimension of art that allowed us to see the beauty of his music,” Janie Hendrix, sister of Jimi and president and CEO of Experience Hendrix LLC & Authentic Hendrix LLC, shares, noting that his hand painting of the guitar “was an expression of love for his instrument and his music.”
She adds, “With the Epiphone series, Gibson has recreated Jimi’s artwork beautifully! We are excited to partner with them! Seeing Jimi’s handiwork come alive in this spectacular collection is extremely gratifying.”

The Epiphone Jimi Hendrix “Love Drops” Flying V is available now. More info can be found at epiphone.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!