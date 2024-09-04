Epiphone debuts new Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops” Flying V guitar

Epiphone is giving Jimi Hendrix fans a chance to get their hands on a replica of one of his classic guitars.

The company has teamed with Gibson Custom for a new Jimi Hendrix “Love Drops” Flying V guitar, a recreation of the guitar Hendrix customized and played between 1967 and 1969.

The guitar is part of the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection and features the psychedelic design originally hand painted by Hendrix, with high-quality electronics and design upgrades.

“Jimi’s artistic expression was all-encompassing. It went far beyond creating magical music and expanded into another dimension of art that allowed us to see the beauty of his music,” Janie Hendrix, sister of Jimi and president and CEO of Experience Hendrix LLC & Authentic Hendrix LLC, shares, noting that his hand painting of the guitar “was an expression of love for his instrument and his music.”

She adds, “With the Epiphone series, Gibson has recreated Jimi’s artwork beautifully! We are excited to partner with them! Seeing Jimi’s handiwork come alive in this spectacular collection is extremely gratifying.”

The Epiphone Jimi Hendrix “Love Drops” Flying V is available now. More info can be found at epiphone.com.

