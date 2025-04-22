Elvis Costello announces new Radio Soul! tour dates

Elvis Costello has announced a new set of dates for his Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello tour, which has him delving into his early catalog of songs.

Costello will be backed by The Imposters with Charlie Sexton for the tour, which will have him performing songs from 1977's My Aim Is True to 1986's Blood & Chocolate, plus "other surprises."

The new leg consists of East Coast and Midwest shows, and starts Sept. 18 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with stops in Boston, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Chicago and more, before wrapping Oct. 22 in Omaha, Nebraska.

An artist presale kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Costello is set to kick off the first leg of the Radio Soul! tour on June 12 in Seattle, wrapping July 12 in Miami.

A complete list of dates can be found at ElvisCostello.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.