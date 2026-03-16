Elton John's star-studded Oscar viewing party raises $10.6 million for his AIDS Foundation

Elton John's annual Oscar viewing party, a fundraiser for his AIDS Foundation, took in $10.6 million Sunday night in West Hollywood.

The party featured Grammy-winning singer Lola Young as the musical entertainment, and included a cocktail reception, dinner and an auction where guests bid on an Elton John pinball machine, dinner with Elton and his husband David Furnish, jewelry, art photography, Rolex watches and a painting that was created live while Elton played a solo piano version of "Tiny Dancer."

Guests at the event included Olympic star Alysa Liu, Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner, Fran Drescher, JC Chasez of *NSYNC, Brandi Carlile, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Adam Lambert, Melissa McCarthy, Patricia Arquette, Tiffany Haddish, Yungblud, Donatella Versace, Bernie Taupin, Damiano David and his fiancée Dove Cameron, Keke Palmer and many more.

Over the years, Elton's viewing party has raised over $125 million for the Foundation's efforts to end AIDS. On Sunday night, Elton thanked his guests, adding, "We have a lot of work to do, still, but we're gonna fight on. You know, I said I will never rest until this is finished. Well, I'm not gonna rest until it's finished, and you've been a huge part of that."

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