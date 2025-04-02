Elton John's goal with new album? To make Brandi Carlile a star

Who Believes in Angels?, Elton John's collaborative album with Brandi Carlile, comes out on April 4. And Elton says he really hopes it will make people all over the world sit up and take notice of his Grammy-winning pal.

Speaking to Billboard, Elton says, "My ambition for her with this album was to break her internationally. She's a well-known artist in America, but in the rest of the world, she has a lot of work to do."

Noting that Brandi "blew people away" when she performed in England last year, he adds, "This album hopefully will open all those doors that she deserves to walk through and become the international artist that she should be.”

Elton says as much as he hopes they'll make another album, he wants her to do her own album first, "because we don't want to become Steve and Eydie." Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé were a married pop vocal duo who were popular in the '60s.

And as far as his own recording plans, Elton is clear that Who Believes in Angels? won't be his last album — especially because the final song, "When This Old World Is Done With Me," is about his own mortality.

"I don’t want it to be the last song people hear about me," he says. "I’ve got more songs in me than that.”

In other Brandi/Elton collab news, a New York City pop-up store will be open Friday and Saturday, selling Who Believes in Angels? vinyls and merch, as well as archival Elton merch. The pop-up at 19 E. Houston St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

