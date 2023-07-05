Elton John's Farewell tour is the first ever to top $900 million

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is set to wrap up this weekend in Sweden, but it's managed to set one more record.

Already the highest-grossing tour of all time, the trek is now the first ever to earn $900 million or more, reports Billboard. Based on new figures through June 18, Elton's tour has now grossed $910.4 million. By comparison, the second highest-grossing tour of all time, Ed Sheeran's Divide tour, only earned $776.4 million.

There are just eight shows left to gather ticket sales data on, and Billboard Boxscore estimates that when all is said and done, Elton will have added another $15 to $20 million to the total.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour started way back in 2018 but was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. It eventually resumed in January 2022.

