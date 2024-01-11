Elton John auctioning off contents of his Atlanta home

By Jill Lances

Elton John recently sold his Atlanta, Georgia, duplex for over $7 million. After living there for 30 years, he amassed quite a lot of stuff, and now, he's getting ready to sell it all.

Christie’s has announced The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road auction, featuring art, clothing, jewelry and other objects from the home.

Items on the auction block include Elton's living room piano, the Sandy Powell-designed 18th century costume he wore for his 47th birthday, silver leather platform boots with "E" and "J" on both sides and over 100 Versace woven-silk shirts from the 1990s.

There's also photos by Irving PennHerb Ritts and Robert Mapplethorpe, art by Keith HaringAndy Warhol and Banksy, a painting Damien Hurst made specifically for Elton and a lot more.

"It may not be everyone's taste, but it's certainly my taste," John tells Christie's about the collection. "My apartment in Atlanta was like my man cave full of things that I loved, mementos from everywhere in the world, things that gave me inspiration every day."

Items in the collection will be on exhibit from February 9-21 at Christie's in New York. There will be a series of eight auctions in total, both online and in person. More information on the auction can be found at christies.com.

