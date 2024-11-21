Elton John wins his first Hollywood Music in Media Award

Elton John was one of the winners at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which took place Wednesday in Hollywood.

The HMMAs recognize musical achievements in the movies in multiple categories, including documentaries, features, songs and on-screen performances.

Elton took home the award for Song – Documentary Film for "Never Too Late," the song from his upcoming documentary Elton John Never Too Late. He shared the award with his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, Brandie Carlile, who co-wrote and recorded the song with Elton, and producer Andrew Watt.

This is Elton's first Hollywood Music in Media Awards win, although he was previously nominated in 2019 for Rocketman.

Meanwhile, Taupin took home two honors. In addition to winning for “Never Too Late,” the lyricist was honored with the Outstanding Career Achievement Award.

Elton John Never Too Late debuts Dec. 13 on Disney+.

Other Hollywood Music in Media Award winners include Diane Warren, Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Maren Morris.

