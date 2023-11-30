Elton John tells UK politicians to "push things a little further than might feel comfortable" in fight against AIDS

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

By Andrea Dresdale

Elton John told U.K. politicians that the country could be the "first country in the world to defeat" AIDS, in a speech to Parliament on November 29.

Elton was honored at a reception hosted by the All Party Parliamentary Group on HIV and AIDS for his work with his Elton John AIDS Foundation.  According to the Evening Standard, during the event, he said the government's fight against AIDS should have three goals: widespread HIV testing, wider access to to PrEP, which is, he says, the "proven safe and effective pill to prevent HIV infection," and identifying thousands of people with HIV who aren't in treatment.

He said, "If we do these three things in the U.K. ... we can be the first country to end new cases of HIV."

“I implore you not to waste your allotted time as political leaders,” said Sir Elton. "Take action and push things a little further than might feel comfortable. And as you do, I can promise you this: I will be there with you ... [g]iving everything I can for the rest of my life to ending HIV and AIDS."

“We can be the first country in the world to defeat this awful virus,” he added.

Recalling his own experience, Elton said, "In the 1990s, I visited far too many homes where people were dying of AIDS. I remember the helpless, suffocating feeling as one after another they succumbed, not knowing if it would ever end. These memories are etched on my soul, and they taught me a lot."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!