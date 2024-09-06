Elton John shares photos from his upcoming documentary, 'Elton John: Never Too Late'

Elton John is giving fans a sneak peek at his upcoming documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which will look back on the legendary performer's 50-year career as he prepares for his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has shared some exclusive photos from the doc with People, including shots of him and his band after the Dodger Stadium show in November 2022, and one of him FaceTiming with his 13-year-old son Zachary.
Elton John: Never Too Late is set to premiere Friday at the Toronto Film Festival. It will stream on Disney+ starting Dec. 13.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.