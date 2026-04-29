Elton John returning to Vegas to play Raiders benefit

Elton John spent many years doing residencies in Las Vegas, and he's heading back there in May to play a special show.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Elton will headline the Las Vegas Raiders' Silver & Black Gala charity event May 17 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The event will benefit the Raider Foundation, which supports military members and veterans, health and wellness initiatives, and youth development efforts in the Las Vegas community.

Team owner Mark Davis told the paper, "Elton’s resilience and willingness to share his own struggles reinforces the message that mental health matters and that seeking support is a sign of strength.”

Elton, who most recently played Allegiant Stadium in 2022, played over 400 shows between his two Vegas residencies at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace: The Red Piano from 2004 to 2009 and The Million Dollar Piano from 2011 to 2018.

While Elton officially retired from the road in 2023 when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour ended, he's continued to perform shows here and there, especially for charitable causes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.