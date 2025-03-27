Elton John plays classics, new songs with Brandi Carlile at London Royal Palladium show

When Elton John retired from touring, he didn't say he'd never play live again — and that's what he did on Wednesday night, taking the stage at the London Palladium with his musical collaborator Brandi Carlile to preview songs from their upcoming album, Who Believes In Angels?

The performance was recorded for the CBS and Paramount+ special An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, premiering April 6. In addition to renditions of Elton's big hits, Brandi's songs and songs from the new album, they sat for a Q&A with Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, who it turns out was named after Elton's song "Daniel." According to NME, during the chat Elton revealed he owns "somewhere between 10,000 and 15,000" pairs of glasses.

Celebrities in the audience for the show included Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, Jason Momoa, Sacha Baron Cohen and Lily James. Onstage, Brandi and Elton's backing band included Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former Chili Pepper and touring Pearl Jam band member Josh Klinghoffer and producer Andrew Watt.

According to NME, Elton and Brandi played new songs "Swing for the Fences," "Little Richard's Bible," "Who Believes In Angels?" and "You Without Me." Elton also treated the audience to "I Need You To Turn To," "Tiny Dancer," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me," "Your Song," "Bennie and the Jets" and "I'm Still Standing." Plus, he and Brandi covered Patsy Cline's "Crazy" and Jim Reeves' "He'll Have to Go."

Elton and Brandi will also perform April 5 on Saturday Night Live.

