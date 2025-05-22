Elton John marks Bernie Taupin's 75th birthday with sweet post

Elton John & Bernie Taupin in 1971; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Elton John's career might have been very different if he hadn't met Bernie Taupin way back in 1967, so it's no wonder he wished his songwriting partner a happy milestone birthday on Thursday.

Elton, 78, posted a photo of him and Bernie sitting together in the '70s. "Happy 75th Brithday, Bernie!" he wrote. "Over 50 years of friendship and we're still going strong. Forever grateful to be creating and collaborating with you. Love you!"

Elton and Bernie's most recent collaboration is Who Believes In Angels?, the album they teamed up with Brandi Carlile and producer Andrew Watt to make. And, of course, Bernie wrote the lyrics to all of Elton's biggest and most beloved hits, from "Rocket Man" and "I'm Still Standing" to "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer" and "Candle in the Wind."

Bernie documented his life and career, including his partnership with Elton, in his 2023 memoir, Scattershot. In 2023, Elton inducted Bernie into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2024, it was announced that a documentary about Taupin is in the works, featuring interviews with the likes of Ringo Starr, Annie Lennox and The Who's Pete Townshend.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!