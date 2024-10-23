Elton John lyricist Bernie Taupin to be honored by Hollywood Music In Media Awards

About a year ago, Elton John's collaborator Bernie Taupin was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And in November he'll be receiving another prestigious award.

At the 15th annual Hollywood Music In Media Awards on Nov. 20, Bernie will be presented with the Outstanding Career Achievement Award. The awards honor composers and songwriters for their contributions to film, TV, video games and more.

Of course, the Elton songs that Bernie co-wrote have been featured in many movies over the years. Elton and Bernie also won the Best Original Song Oscar and Golden Globe for writing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for Elton's Rocketman biopic, for example. Bernie also won a Golden Globe without Elton, for co-writing a song for the movie Brokeback Mountain.

Bernie and Elton just wrote a new song for Elton's upcoming Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late. The song, also called "Never Too Late," was co-written with Elton's close pal Brandi Carlile and Andrew Watt, who produced most of Elton's album The Lockdown Sessions. The song is performed by Elton and Brandi.

Elton announced last year that he and Bernie had completed an entire album. In May, Bernie said it was coming out "soon," but so far there's been no information. A documentary about Bernie is also in the works.

Past winners of the HMMA Outstanding Career Achievement Award include Kenny Loggins, Diane Warren and Earth Wind & Fire.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.