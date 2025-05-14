Elton John is being giving an Icon Award — but not for his music

Elton John has won many awards in his career, but his latest honor has nothing to do with his music, his musicals or his charity work — it has to do with his candles.

QVC is giving Elton its first-ever Icon Award to recognize Elton's "exceptional impact on the world of home fragrance" through his collaboration with the candle company Slatkin + Co.

The award is designed to honor "trailblazers whose vision and talent have transformed product experiences." Elton's candle collection with Slatkin + Co. has been a big seller on QVC. The company's founder, Harry Slatkin, pointed to the April launch of their second collection for QVC, during which 350,000 candles — some of which cost over $100 — were sold.

A QVC exec said in a statement, "Elton John's unique ability to connect with our customers and bring his creative vision to life through our platform has resulted in the kind of success that is as remarkable as he is."

Elton said in a statement, "This is a fantastic honor. I usually receive awards for my music; so, this is genuinely a first for me. It was such a pleasure putting this collection together and creating such sensational scents for everyone to enjoy."

A portion of the proceeds from the candle collections go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

