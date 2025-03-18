Elton John & Brandi Carlile concert special to air in April

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are getting together March 26 at London's Palladium Theater to perform songs from their new joint album, Who Believes in Angels? But if you can't make it, you'll be able to watch it on TV.

On April 6 CBS will air An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, which will feature performances of the new songs, the duo's respective greatest hits and an unreleased song from Brandi. The two will also have a conversation about their 20-year friendship and share footage of the making of the album. Plus, there'll be tributes to both artists from those closest to them.

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ for those with a Paramount+ with Showtime package.

Who Believes in Angels? will be released April 4. b

