Elton John to appear on Dua Lipa’s concert special

By Mary Pat Thompson
Elton John will make a special appearance on an upcoming concert special starring pop star Dua Lipa.

An Evening with Dua Lipa — capturing her special one-off concert at Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 17 — is heading to TV screens later this year. It will feature John and Dua performing their duet "Cold Heart," which interpolates several Elton songs, including "Rocket Man" and "Sacrifice."

"I wanted to remember this show forever so we captured it to share with you too," Dua wrote alongside the trailer for the special Wednesday on Instagram. "ONE NIGHT ONLY with me, my band, The Heritage Orchestra and the one and only Elton John at Royal Albert Hall coming soon to @CBStv and @itv @itvxofficial ... who's ready to see thissss?!!!!"

An Evening with Dua Lipa will premiere Dec. 15 on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!