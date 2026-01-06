Elton John announces Academy Awards viewing party, reveals co-hosts

Elton John has announced some details of his annual Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

The party will be held Oscar night, March 15, at West Hollywood Park, hosted by Elton and his husband, David Furnish, as well as actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka.

"EJAFOscars has always been about more than films, it's about coming together to change lives," reads a post on Elton's Instagram. "We're excited to return this March to bring heart and purpose to Hollywood's biggest night."

Elton has not revealed the evening’s entertainment, although he is asking for input from fans. The post asks, “Who would you like to see join our hosts on stage? Let us know in the comments!”

Last year's party featured a performance by Chappell Roan, with money raised going to both Elton's foundation and L.A. wildfire relief.

