ELO’s Jeff Lynne inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The 52nd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction took place Thursday, June 15, in New York, with Electric Light Orchestra rocker Jeff Lynne among this year's honorees.

Lynne's induction kicked off the evening, with Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh paying tribute to Lynne with a performance of the ELO classic "Don't Bring Me Down." In his induction speech, Walsh recognized Lynne's "unmatched talent to bring a great song, bring it to life, and turn it into an incredible record."

Lynne, who also co-founded the supergroup Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and George Harrison, ended his celebration with a performance of another ELO classic, "Mr. Blue Sky."

This, of course, isn’t the first honor for Lynne. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of ELO. In addition to writing the two songs performed, his songs include "Evil Woman," "Hold On Tight" and "Handle With Care."

Other songwriters inducted into the Hall of Fame this year include Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, Liz Rose and Teddy Riley, with Post Malone receiving the Hal David Starlight Award and Broadway songwriter Tim Rice receiving the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award.

