Eddie Vedder's ﻿'Matter of Time﻿' documentary to stream on Netflix

Eddie Vedder's documentary Matter of Time is coming to Netflix.

The film will premiere on the streaming platform on Feb. 9.

Matter of Time follows the Pearl Jam frontman's work with his wife, Jill Vedder, to help find a cure for the rare skin disease epidermolysis bullosa through their organization EB Research Partnership. It also features footage from a 2023 Eddie solo concert in Seattle that raised money for the cause.

"This film captures all angles of the EB Community experience," Eddie says. "From families and researchers, to volunteers and donors all coming together for an event that includes a big dose of music for good measure. Please join in and meet these incredible people. Their stories will remain with you."

Matter of Time previously premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival.

