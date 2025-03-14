Early Bob Dylan recording sells for almost $40K at auction

One of Bob Dylan's earliest recordings just sold at auction, bringing in almost $40,000.

The demo, circa 1961, was recorded live at New York's Gaslight Café and was produced by Dylan's first manager, Terri Thal. It was sold through the Boston-based RR Auction for $39,325, almost twice the original estimate of $20,000.

The tape features six tracks: Dylan originals "Man on the Street," "He Was a Friend of Mine," "Talkin' Bear Mountain Picnic Massacre Blues" and "Song to Woody," plus two covers.

The recording was part of a larger Dylan-themed auction that brought in over $1.1 million.

Other items snapped up the auction include a Hohner Marine Band harmonica that was played during Dylan's infamous 1966 world tour, in which he was called "Judas" for playing electric guitar; it sold for $19,456. Handwritten and signed lyrics to "All Along the Watchtower" sold for $61,599, a stage-worn "Nudie" suit that Dylan purchased for his Rolling Thunder Revue collaborator Bob Neuwirth sold for $54,206, and a Dylan original mixed media painting, titled "Cassandra," was snapped up for $79,539.

