Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart & more to play New Orleans Jazz Fest

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)
By Jill Lances & Josh Johnson

Eagles, Stevie Nicks and Rod Stewart are among the headliners for the 2026 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, taking place April 23-26 and April 30 to May 3.

Jazz Fest will feature hundreds of artists across 14 stages over eight days, with a lineup that also includes David Byrne, Kings of Leon, Lorde, The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, St. Vincent, Earth, Wind & Fire, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Isley Brothers, Little Feat and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NOJazzFest.com.

