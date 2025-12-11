Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart & more to play New Orleans Jazz Fest

Eagles, Stevie Nicks and Rod Stewart are among the headliners for the 2026 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, taking place April 23-26 and April 30 to May 3.

Jazz Fest will feature hundreds of artists across 14 stages over eight days, with a lineup that also includes David Byrne, Kings of Leon, Lorde, The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, St. Vincent, Earth, Wind & Fire, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Isley Brothers, Little Feat and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NOJazzFest.com.

